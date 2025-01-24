MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 498.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $4,759,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $211.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

