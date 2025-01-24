Q4 Earnings Estimate for Illumina Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 172,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.