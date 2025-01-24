Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $128.41 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

