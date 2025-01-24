UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,385 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.45 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

