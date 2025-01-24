UMB Bank n.a. Has $93,000 Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,097,000 after acquiring an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

FND stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

