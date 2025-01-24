UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 340.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.5 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.