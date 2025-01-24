Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $18,922,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

