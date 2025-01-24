UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $126.39 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.