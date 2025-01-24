UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:SYF opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

