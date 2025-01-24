UMB Bank n.a. Has $142,000 Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

