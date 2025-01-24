Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV opened at $77.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

