UMB Bank n.a. Has $174,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.40.

Shares of MUSA opened at $481.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.55 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

