UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 38.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13,968.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $11,246,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

