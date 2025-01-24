Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $238,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $361.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.14 and a 200-day moving average of $361.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.