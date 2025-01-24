Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $133,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.