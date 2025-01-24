UMB Bank n.a. Has $152,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,426,000 after acquiring an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,559,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 105.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.9 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -349.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.