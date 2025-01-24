Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

