Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 210.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

