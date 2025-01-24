Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 242 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 506.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 512.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,371,000 after purchasing an additional 332,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $123.33 and a 12 month high of $218.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,474.72. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,578,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,794.96. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.20.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

