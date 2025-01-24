UMB Bank n.a. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

