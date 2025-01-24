Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.58 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

