Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

