Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,783,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Finally, Praetorian PR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 53.3% in the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMR opened at $6.14 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMR. Bank of America began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

