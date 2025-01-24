Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,554 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $720.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.75%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

