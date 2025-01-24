Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,704.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400,694 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $7,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 708,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $87.34 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

