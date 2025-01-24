Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,789 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.12. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

