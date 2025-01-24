Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after buying an additional 140,084 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,210.44. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787,704.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

