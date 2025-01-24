Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,588 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Chubb by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,891 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $266.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.