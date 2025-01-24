American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.63 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

