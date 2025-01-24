Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CFG opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

