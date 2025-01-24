Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 293.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

