SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

