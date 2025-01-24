Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.90 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

