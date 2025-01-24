ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.