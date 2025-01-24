Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 554,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 565,416 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $28,910,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

MDLZ stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

