1,497 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 545.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,532 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 31.6% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 690,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 165,810 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $13,646,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 192.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.06.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $236.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $246.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.07.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

