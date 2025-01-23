Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $648,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.