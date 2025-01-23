Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,329,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

