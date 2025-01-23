HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,745,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $205.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.