Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 224 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,378,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.75.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.91. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total transaction of $9,592,128.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

