HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCL opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

