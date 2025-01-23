Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 461,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $235.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.