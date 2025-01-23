UMB Bank n.a. Has $221,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,326.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,672.31 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,142.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

