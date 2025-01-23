JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. The company has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

