Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

