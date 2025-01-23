Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,424,000 after buying an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $771.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $723.16. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $581.70 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.35.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
