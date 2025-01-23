KeyCorp Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $170.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $153.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. ITT has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ITT by 53.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

