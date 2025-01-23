TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. Schlumberger has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,258 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,604. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

