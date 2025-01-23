Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $12,648,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $264.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.