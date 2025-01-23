Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Elevance Health by 71.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,763,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 58.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $390.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.